Oklahoma State University and Extension experts will host two online teleconferences March 26 and 31 to address questions about the cattle industry, markets and COVID-19.
Agricultural producers are adjusting to the pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus as well as they are able to, OSU Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist Derrell Peel said, but it’s difficult to keep anxiety in check and plan ahead. The purpose of the March 26 webinar hosted through Zoom.com is to help provide answers and perspective about the country’s cattle markets, macroeconomic effects and international trade. The March 31 webinar will bring those concerns down to a regional perspective.
“There is a tremendous amount of unknowns as we confront this situation,” Peel said. “There’s no real precedent for what’s happening. We want to give producers a forum to talk through it and support each other.”
The first event will begin at 7 p.m. March 26. It is free and open to the public. Questions for the webinar can be sent by email to josh.maples@msstate.edu. Experts available for comment will include Peel and Josh Maples at Mississippi State University Extension.
An internet connection is needed to receive the webinar material, although a webcam or microphone is not necessary. The event will be held at https://msstateextension.zoom.us. For audio only, participants can use their computer speakers or join by phone at 312-626-6779. To log in, the webinar identification number is 574 268 148. If using a smartphone or tablet, downloading the Zoom application is recommended.
The second, separate event on March 31 will look more closely at economic mitigation efforts among regional cattle producers, said JJ Jones, southeast area Extension agricultural economist. Other specialist scheduled to attend include agricultural economists Trent Milacek and Scott Clawson.
“Cattle prices are down and no one is certain about the outlook,” Jones said. “We will survive this and things will turn around, but we need to talk about how that’s going to happen.”
The March 31 Zoom conference requires registration at
https://dasnr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J6jy86uVQwe97pcPON6X3Q. Online attendance will be limited to 500 people. It is co-sponsored by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
