ARNETT, Okla. – Flexible, yet specific. That may sound like an odd combination, but it’s actually a solid description of how to apply conservation practices.
In other words, what may work in one or two areas might not be as successful in another because of various factors. So always be open to different approaches. One of those is grazing management, and that will be a key topic of the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Grazing Management Free Webinar on May 21.
The free webinar will be held at 1:30 p.m., on May 21, 2020 by connecting to the Zoom Webinar.
During this webinar on May 21, agencies will provide updates on available assistance and programs and participants will receive information regarding USDA Farm Bill Updates. Also, information will be provided by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. Also featured will be the topic of grazing management.
“This workshop will be useful to producers who want to gather more knowledge regarding how to improve grazing management and soil health in their operation; producers will learn how they can conserve natural resources and improve their operation simultaneously,” said Jon Mann, USDA – NRCS Soil Conservationist.
Clay Salisbury of NRCS will provide a “Rainfall Simulator Demonstration.” While Colin Walden, NRCS Rangeland Management Specialist, will talk about “Grazing Management for Soil Health Benefits and Prescribed Burning,” Steve Alspach, the NRCS State Soil Scientist, will discuss “Basic Biological Factors and Benefits to Promote Soil Health.”
The webinar is open to the public. To attend participants will need to register in advance via the link below and follow the link in the email generated after registration to attend. If reasonable accommodation is needed, or if you have any issues registering, please notify Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov.
Here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4715886105070/WN_G55GP28RSBilvxOPPLRXwQ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.