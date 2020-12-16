The latest round of snow saw an average of between 8 and 12 inches of new snowfall in Woodward County,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “Road conditions will gradually improve as we enter into the weekend, with sunshine allowing for some melt-off.”
Lingering snow will leave Northwest Oklahoma about 10 degrees below what we should be at for the next few days, as the snowfall reflects much of our sunlight and doesn't allow it to be absorbed by the ground to warm surface temperatures, according to Lehenbauer.
“It's not often we get snow falling on snow across such a large part of Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “All that snow has kept us in the deep freeze, with lows dropping into the single digits above the snowpack this morning.”
According to National Weather Service out of Norman, areas surrounding Woodward received around 2 to 3 inches. “Simply put, for the last 3 days, Oklahoma has been snow central in the U.S.,” McManus said. “And it looks somewhat boring through Christmas, at least at this point. That can change, as we saw last week when yesterday's storm was but a gleam in the forecast models' eyes.”
“Ellis County for the most part saw an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow with this last round,” Ellis County Emergency Manager Riley Latta said. “The eastern edge of the county saw even higher amounts totaling closer 8 to 10 inches in some areas.”
According to Latta, wind was not much of a factor so drifting was minimal.
“Temperatures will slowly rise over the coming days and we should see sunshine which will help to clear roads,” Latta added. “Enjoy the much needed moisture and use caution as it melts away.”
Latta cautioned we will still be below freezing at night which will lead to some possible ice on the roadways for morning travel.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), highway conditions are improving in western, northwestern with some slick spots remaining after the precipitation on Tuesday.
Crews are continuing to treat slick and hazardous roads in Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties with slick spots being addressed in Harper, Woodward, Ellis, Alfalfa, Woods and Major counties, according to ODOT.
“As we enter into a dry weather pattern, we will see high temperatures begin to rebound into the 30's on Thursday, and 40's on Friday, although overnight lows will remain below freezing,” Lehenbauer said. “A dry and mild cold front will impact us on Friday, causing windy conditions Thursday night into Friday.”
According to Lehenbauer, temperatures will climb into the 50's on Sunday and should remain in the 50's the first part of next week, and in the 40's the latter half of the week.
“As of right now, we expect a nice day in the 40's for Christmas Day in Northwest Oklahoma,” Lehenbauer added.
