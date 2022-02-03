The early February winter storm continued to affect Northwest Oklahoma on Thursday.
Woodward Public Schools was out for a second day as was High Plains Technology Center in Woodward.
Area schools were either taking snow days or going to virtual learning.
Remote or virtual learning will be in place in Arnett, Sharon-Mutual and Waynoka. Other area schools are closed for the day.
Roads throughout the area continued to be slick and travel discouraged. The Department of Transportation had snow plows out along all major roads.
If you have to get out, the DOT reminds drivers to stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment to give crews room to maneuver. Also allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for breaking.
The main thing, the DOT says, is to be patient and allow extra time in reaching your destination.
The Commissioner of Public safety had reduction of non-essential services in most area counties and, in fact, for most of Oklahoma.
Woodward County is still in a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory due to high winds and cold temperatures. Wind chills on Thursday could reach to as low as -10. The low on Thursday night is expected to be near zero.
Up to an inch of snow is still possible in the area as the storm wraps up.
Gradual warming is expected over the next few days with highs going into the 30s and 40s and maybe into the 50s by Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.