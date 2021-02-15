Due to extreme winter weather conditions, the Woodward Livestock Auction will not be open Tuesday.
“I’m hoping Thursday,” Owner Operator Jerry Nine said. “We are going to see how much more snow we get.”
According to Woodward Director of Tourism Rachael Van Horn, this has been very tough because of the time of year it took place.
“Those of us with livestock have cows that are trying to have calves in this weather and this has been extremely difficult for ranchers who have lost lots of baby calves,” Van Horn said. “They simply get born and get frozen to the ground and can’t get up. It is pretty heartbreaking.”
Freezing water in homes has surprised a lot of people.
“Even though I get irritated at the apocalyptic forecasts that come from the weather people,” Van Horn said. “I also find myself glad that I reacted in a very forward planning kind of way because it allowed me to take care of things early.”
Becoming stranded in a winter storm is dangerous and life-threatening, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
“Extreme cold temperatures will continue to be the main threat the next few days,” Ellis County Emergency Manager Riley Latta updated. “There is another round of snow expected in Oklahoma tomorrow evening but not much is expected for Northwest Oklahoma.”
ODOT is highly discouraging travel at this time. If travel is necessary, they encourage extra caution on bridges, overpasses and when entering or exiting highways.
“There are some slick spots on the roads where drifting occurred so use caution if traveling and if possible try to remain indoors,” Latta cautioned.
According to Latta, due to the blowing snow, it is hard to say exactly how much Ellis County has received, but he estimated around 2 to 3 inches.
“Temperatures like this are hard on everyone, and everything,” Shattuck Emergency Manager Patrick Godfrey said. “Around here, it's hard to prepare for this because the past years have seen very mild winters.”
According to ODOT, crews continue around-the-clock plowing operations. However, extremely low temperatures continue to hamper removal of snow pack and slick spots on highways.
Motorists who must be out should expect significant travel delays due to blowing snow due and frigid temperatures. Blowing snow is also expected to lower visibility, according to ODOT.
“Winter storm watches are already out for our second snowstorm of the week,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “We're not done with the ludicrous temps. Today (Monday) we should shatter the record low high temps again across the state, and tonight we'll approach more record setting lows.”
Most recent forecasts indicate lighter snow amounts for the Woodward area, though temperatures and wind chill values will continue to remain a problem at least through most of Tuesday. The area is under a wind chill warning.
Temperatures are not expected above freezing until at least Friday.
Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
Remember during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is absolutely necessary, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
The weather also caused schools to close or switch over to remote learning on Monday. Some schools had already taken off for President's Day.
Woodward County remains under an emergency declaration due to the storm until Feb. 22.
