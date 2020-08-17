STILLWATER, Okla. – Cattle producers planning to enter preconditioned calves in one or more of the 2020 Oklahoma Quality Beef Network fall sales need to follow weaning date rules set for the specific event.
Since 2001, OQBN has been aiding producers in making preconditioning decisions and capturing value of preconditioned calves when it is time to market the animals. The program benefits both buyers and sellers in several ways, such as reduced body weight loss during transport and improved immune system and weight gain during the weaning period leading to increased market demand, and improved feedlot performance.
Weaning requirement dates for the 2020 OQBN sales are:
Weekly OKC West Stockyards sales in El Reno that run from Oct. 13 through Feb. 2, 2021 – Aug. 29 through Dec. 20 for producers using a 45-day weaning system and Aug. 14 through Dec. 5 using a 60-day system.
Nov. 4 Cherokee Sales Co. event – Sept. 20 for a 45-day weaning system and Sept. 5 if using a 60-day system.
Nov. 10 McAlester Stockyards sale – Sept. 26 if using a 45-day weaning system and Sept. 11 for a 60-day system.
Nov. 17 McAlester Stockyards sale – Oct. 3 for a 45-day weaning system and Sept. 18 if using a 60-day system.
Nov. 18 Payne County Stockyards sale in Perkins – Oct. 4 if using a 45-day weaning system and Sept. 19 for a 60-day system.
Nov. 19 Woodward Livestock sale – Oct. 5 for a 45-day weaning system and Sept. 20 if using a 60-day system.
Nov. 21 Southern Plains Livestock sale in Blackwell – Oct. 7 if using a 45-day weaning system and Sept. 22 for a 60-day system.
Weekly sales at OKC West in El Reno were a popular addition to the OQBN program in 2019. The weekly sales allow producers flexibility to market their cattle at a time that best fits their specific operational needs, said Jeff Robe, OQBN coordinator with Oklahoma State University’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
“Participating cattle producers have experienced consistent premiums averaging $12.75 per hundredweight over the last nine years compared to non-preconditioned calves,” he said. “You don’t have to be a large producer to benefit from value-added programs. Producers marketing 50 or fewer head make up 61% of OQBN participants.”
For more information about participating in OQBN and the fall sales, contact Robe by email at jerobe@okstate.edu or by phone at 405-744-4268.
