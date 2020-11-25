An area man has been charged with murder after a gathering among friends and co-workers ended in tragedy Saturday night in Waynoka.
According to a report, Shawn Christopher Cox, 32, was invited to the home of Keith Calistus Melton and his wife for a get-together. Reports indicate that after the group had been drinking beer and Crown Royal whiskey, and smoking marijuana, Melton’s wife witnessed a physical and verbal altercation between the two men.
Melton’s wife called 911 at approximately 8 p.m. and reported to dispatch that Melton had shot Cox. The victim was transported with numerous gunshot wounds to the Share Hospital in Alva, where he was pronounced dead after several attempts to revive him, according to an affidavit.
Melton is currently in custody in the Woods County Jail awaiting further proceedings, according to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring.
“My office filed Murder in the First Degree charges yesterday against the defendant, and a bond has been set at $5,000,000,” Boring said. “This is an on-going investigation.”
The probe is a joint effort involving the Waynoka Police Department, the Woods County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office, according to Boring.
“Northwest Oklahoma continues to be blessed by the hard work of local law enforcement, and I appreciate their ability to work together to protect Oklahoma,” Boring said. “My office looks forward for the opportunity to present this case in a court of law.”
Boring clarified that while the defendant has been charged with a crime, that should not be construed as a conviction. The defendant has not been found guilty, and his presumption of innocence remains until a jury or judge has rendered a verdict.
This is Woods County Case No. CF-2020-55 filed in the fourth Judicial District of the State of Oklahoma.
