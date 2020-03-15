Walmart is reducing store hours beginning today.
Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," the company said in a statement "Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation."
Employees are to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and the company's supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.
