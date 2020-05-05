“To bring awareness to suicide,” explained Clinton Baker from Derry, New Hampshire as he walked through Woodward on Monday on his way to Alaska.
Baker and his dog began their journey from Florida four months ago. Unfortunately, after coming into Oklahoma, Baker’s dog passed away near Watonga. Baker then picked up a rescue dog, naming him after the town. The large Great Dane looking dog, Watonga, was walking with Baker as they came through the Woodward area on their way toward Guymon.
When asked when he expects to arrive in Alaska, Baker said, “Whenever God gets me there.”
After experiencing several deaths in his family, Baker decided it was important to bring awareness for suicide prevention. He walks with big yellow signs saying, “Don’t kill yourself, coast to coast” and the phone number 1-800-273-8255, which is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Several locals joined Baker as he came through the area, including Peyton Thompson from Woodward, Charles Taylor from Gage and Audie and Zachariah Carter from Fort Supply.
“The more we get the word out there, the better off to help everybody else,” Carter said.
Carter was wearing a t-shirt with a blue ribbon that said, “Remembering my son. Suicide awareness.”
According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website, a loved one’s suicide is a challenging, confusing, and painful experience.
“Understanding the issues concerning suicide and mental health is an important way to take part in suicide prevention, help others in crisis, and change the conversation around suicide,” according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
SuicidePreventionLifeline.org offers a list of risk factors for friends and family to be aware of siting evidence that support and talking about suicide can reduce self-harm and save lives.
In addition to the hotline, they offer pages of help for those struggling and for survivors.
• You don’t have to cope with the loss alone.
• Don’t feel pressured to talk right a way.
• You may find it helpful to write your feelings down.
• Don’t be afraid to let friends support you.
• Look for resources in your community.
Survivors struggle with complex feelings over the death of a loved one due to suicide. Fear, grief, shame and even anger can present themselves. Accepting those feelings and providing patient and compassionate support without criticism is important, according to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Holidays and anniversaries can be particularly hard, bringing up memories and emphasizing the loved one’s absence. When providing support to survivors, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline suggests using the loved one’s name to show they have not been forgotten.
