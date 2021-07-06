Several items were tabled in the absence of District 2 Commissioner Clint White to the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
The board tabled review of interest rates, earnings and maturity dates on county accounts and also consideration of submitting an audit request to Cindy Byrd regarding the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and William S. Key Correctional Center.
Commissioners discussed the recent hearing at the state capitol on the closure of William S. Key with Dr. Tom Lucas and District Attorney Christopher M. Boring who both attended the hearing.
“I went to the hearing. It was a packed house. There was a lot of people there from Northwest Oklahoma,” Boring said. “There were several that were representing us and fighting for the folks out here in Northwest Oklahoma.”
State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) asked some pretty pointed questions beginning a discussion which will continue into the future, according to Boring.
“I think there's a lot more questions than answers that came out of it,” Boring said. “I think there will probably be some more questions and more hearings that will come up.”
According to Boring, this type of thing normally doesn’t happen in the state legislature.
“Representatives or senators don't really have a budget hearing during the summer to call in an agency to discuss finances,” Boring said. “It's kind of a rare thing. It's kind of a checks and balance on the legislative and executive branch. So pretty unique and I think it's going to continue.”
Even though Department of Corrections officials at the hearing said only normal inmate transfers have been occurring, the population had dropped from around 700 in May to 414 reported at the hearing. Boring said he wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a lot less this week.
“They moved 383 out during the month of June. And as of Friday morning, there was 313 left. They moved a small bus load out Friday afternoon and I don’t know how many was on that. So I'm assuming, as of today, there's less than three hundred,” Lucas said. “I did see an order. And the order says special movement to depopulate William S. Key on it.”
Lucas has been accumulating data to measure the economic impact on Woodward and area counties from a payroll of over $5 million among 142 employees.
“A dollar turns over six times, is the saying,” Boring interjected. “So $4 million, is more like $24 million dollars for Northwest Oklahoma, so that’s pretty substantial.”
Commissioners also brought up several other considerations at William S. Key, including a storage site, the CareerTech presence, and the gun range and training facility used by local law enforcement.
“I'm on the Friends of Fort Supply Historic Site (board),” Lucas said. “Our concern is, if they padlock the gate, and they lock us out, we're gonna get the looters in there. There's a lot of artifacts in some of those old buildings.”
No representatives showed up to the meeting for a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Petal Acres LLC on a 10 acre track in SE Section 21 T23N R19W District 1. No action was taken.
A Fair Board recommendation concerning insurance benefits for fairgrounds employees was discussed with no action taken for possible future executive session.
Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported hearing from OG&E about the power issue at the fairgrounds. Monitors have been installed on the transformers. During the June 14 meeting, Poer reported having trouble with the air conditioning units because the power was too high, burning up parts.
A resolution for disposing of a Bruno handicap chair lift and floor buffer for the courthouse was approved.
Commissioners tabled a resolution for disposing of a recycle station and Pemberton set of forks for District 1 for further information.
In addition to regular business, the board opened three countywide six-month sealed bids for emulsion, grader blades and bolts and packer services.
For emulsion, three bids were opened from CED#7, Coastal Energy and Ergon Asphalt & Emulsion Inc. The bids were tabled for tabulation.
Two bids were tabled for tabulation for grader blades and bolts from Dub Ross Company and Wear Parts & Equipment Company, Inc.
One bid was opened and accepted from Dustin Donley Construction Services, LLC for packer services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.