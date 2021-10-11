The closure of William S. Key Correctional Center (WSKCC) continues to move forward, according to a letter from Scott Crow, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Chief of Operations to Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest last Wednesday.
District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock, who provided a copy of the letter to The News, said he knows of no one from Northwest Oklahoma that is getting to weigh in on the decision-making process regarding the closing.
The facility inmate population is currently at 97. All inmates are housed in one unit. No inmates are assigned to the restricted housing unit, according to the letter.
WSKCC is currently operating with 22 correctional officers, 29 support staff, three Oklahoma Correctional Industries/Agricultural staff, and four educational staff. One registered nurse and one licensed practical nurse are on site. One dentist and one physician are on site one day per week. A chaplain is on site one day per week.
CareerTech equipment has been transferred in part to existing CareerTech programs at Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center and Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center. Tools from WSKCC CareerTech have been inventoried.
According to the letter, the leisure library is already boxed up and in the process of being relocated to other facilities in need of books.
Ammunition inventory at WSKCC has been reduced to accommodate emergency needs only. The remaining WSKCC ammunition has been relocated to Oklahoma State Reformatory. All firearms and ammunition remaining at WSKCC will be distributed to other facilities during the first week of November.
Chief Administrator of Institutions Jason Bryant is working to distribute and/or surplus remaining inventory at WSKCC. This will be an ongoing process throughout the closure, according to the letter.
Education continues to work with the Division of Institutions to ensure all education furniture/computers/materials are relocated to other facilities in need by the end of October.
New kitchen equipment not being utilized at WSKCC will be distributed to other facilities by the end of October, according to the letter.
The agency is currently reviewing the agri-services operations proposal, which provided three options:
• Maintain operations with reduced inmate laborers
• Maintain operations without inmate laborers
• Dispersal of operations to other facilities with agri-services capabilities
“I don’t think they understand agriculture,” Murdock said. “I can guarantee you because I'm in the business, those cows don't get out when it's convenient. Bad stuff does not happen when it’s convenient.”
Mudock said bad stuff doesn’t happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“No, it is in a snowstorm (then), they're out at midnight,” Murdock stressed. “They need somebody there all the time if we're gonna maintain the herd.”
Once a decision has been made regarding the agriculture land, a surplus letter will be drafted and sent to Real Estate and Leasing Services, part of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, for repurpose, according to Crow's letter.
“I would be for leasing it out to the private sector,” Murdock said. “With a certain percentage of the lease dedicated to the upkeep and an in lieu of ad valorem tax payment to Fort Supply schools.”
As buildings become vacant at WSKCC, the construction and maintenance unit will winterize and post condemned signs on the buildings. The agency will continue daily maintenance and security until ownership has been transferred, according to the letter.
“I’ve talked to DOC workers around the state. Fort Supply is in pretty good shape,” Murdock said. “There’s buildings in other places that are just as bad or worse.”
Crow ended the letter saying he will continue to provide monthly updates as the agency moves forward with the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.