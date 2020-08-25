Woodward School District voters turned down a pair of bond propositions on Tuesday.
The first proposition of $5.56 million for improvements across the district, didn’t garner even a majority of yes votes.
Unofficial totals were 1,061 no or 53.69 to 915 yes.
Included in the proposal were improvements to the high school and middle school auditoriums, the middle school fine arts building, home economics classroom, technology and textbooks, security and artificial turf for the high school football field.
The second proposition of $500,000 for route buses and passenger vehicles got a majority of the vote, but well short of the 60 percent required for passage.
Final unofficial totals were 1,062 for or 53.64 percent to 918 against.
Less than 2,000 voters determined the outcome.
Woodward Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds praised the work of those who helped put the bond issue together.
"We are very proud of the work that the Long Range Planning Committee, district staff, and the Board of Education has invested in the process of identifying the needs of our schools and how we can best help Woodward and Woodward Public Schools keep moving forward," Reynolds said. "We have always been at the forefront of education in our great state, and we will continue to work hard everyday for our kids, our community, and our future.
"While we are obviously disappointed in the results of the election, we will not stop putting forth the effort it takes to do what is best for kids. We still have desperate facility needs in the district, and the loss of over $1 million in state aide has the potential to have a horrendous impact on our operations. Our Board and staff will refocus our efforts on solving short and long-term needs, holding our heads high knowing that our cause is profoundly important to the success of our community, state, and nation."
