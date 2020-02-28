Local voters will go to the polls on Tuesday for the presidential primary election.
Here are some tips to help the voting go smoothly.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say lines are possible at peak voting times and wait times are likely shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Remember to bring proof of identity such as a valid photo ID or the voter identification card issued by the county election board.
If you are unsure of your polling location you can look it up online, as well as see sample ballots and verify your registration information by going to the OK Voter Portal on the state election board website, www.elections.ok.gov.
Voters will be selecting their choice for a presidential candidate on the Democratic and Republican sides.
Oklahoma is a closed primary state so you can only vote in your own party. The exception is that Democrats allow Independents to vote in the Democratic primary.
The Democratic primary is certainly the most competitive, though several candidates on the ballot are no longer officially in the race.
Top candidates still running include Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is a big favorite over basically an unknown set of challengers.
*****
Here are the polling locations for Woodward County.
Pct. 101 - Woodward Hospital and Health Center (AllianceHealth Woodward), 1650 Main
Pct. 102 - Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas
Pct. 104 - Mutual High School gym
Pct. 105 - Mooreland High School gym
Pct. 106 - Quinlan Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Pct. 201 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
Pct. 202 - Woodward Senior Center, 1420 Downs
Pct. 203 - Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 204 - Mutual High School gym
Pct. 301 - NWOSU-Woodward, 2007 34th St.
Pct. 302 - Highland Park Elementary, 2730 Webster
Pct. 303 - Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
Pct. 304 - First Baptist Church, 202 E. Hanks Trail
Pct. 306 - High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 307 - Windle Hatchett Community Building, Fort Supply
