While some enjoy the convenience of early voting, Election Day itself is still quite a draw.
Voters across Oklahoma will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a wide variety of races, some expected to be close and others not so much.
The race gaining by far the most attention is for governor where incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt is facing a challenge from Democrat Joy Hofmeister, a former Republican and the current Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Polls have varied wildly with some showing Hofmeister leading, others showing Stitt ahead. Most show a close race either way.
Still and Hofmeister both made recent appearances in Woodward.
There are two other candidates on the ballot, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Ervin Stone Yen, a former state legislator.
The other race that has drawn quite a bit of interest statewide is for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Ryan Walters, Stitt’s current secretary of education, is facing Democrat Jena Nelson, a former state teacher of the year. Nelson came to Woodward earlier in October speaking at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
In other statewide races, Republican Matt Pinnell is running for a second term as lieutenant governor. Challengers are Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.
There will be a new attorney general in the state. Gentner Drummond beat current AG John O’Connell in the Republican primary and faces only Libertarian Lynda Steele on Tuesday.
The state treasurer’s race does not have an incumbent this year and Republican Todd Russ is facing Democrat Charles De Coune and Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler for the position. Russ is wrapping up his time the state legislature.
Republican Leslie Osborn is running for a second term as Commissioner of Labor. Other candidates are Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty.
Republican Kim David, Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and Independent Don Underwood are running for a seat on the Corporation Commission.
On the Congressional side, veteran Republican Frank Lucas is running for another term against Democrat Jeremiah Ross. Lucas has typically won re-election by wide margins.
Two U. S. Senate seats are on the ballot due to the retirement of Jim Inhofe. Running to replace Inhofe are Republican MarkWayne Mullin, who is giving up his U. S. House seat, Democrat Kendra Horn, a former Congresswoman, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods.
Incumbent Republican James Lankford is running for another term in the Senate. Challengers are Democrat Madison Horn, Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Michael Delaney.
There are no local or area races for the state legislature this year.
Recent numbers released by the State Election Board show the numbers continue to favor Republicans. GOP voters make up 51.19 percent of those registered in Oklahoma compared to 29.95 percent Democrats. Independent voters make up 18 percent of the electorate and Libertarians are 0.86 percent.
Overall nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote, an increase of 77,000 since Jan. 15.
Woodward County has 11,189 registered voters – 7,734 Republican, 1,705 Democrat, 1,600 Independent and 90 Libertarian.
The remainder of the general election ballot are judicial retentions for current Oklahoma Supreme Court justices and Oklahoma Court of Civil appeals justices.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Remember that you have to show proof of identity to vote.
Woodward County polling places
Pct. 101 – AllianceHealth, 1650 Main
Pct. 102 – Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas
Pct. 104 – Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 105 – Mooreland High School Gym
Pct. 201 – Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
Pct. 202 – Woodward Senior Center, 1420 Downs
Pct. 203 – Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 204 – Sharon Methodist Church
Pct. 301 – NWOSU-Woodward, 2007 34th St.
Pct. 302 – AllianceHealth, 1650 Main
Pct. 303 – High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 304 – First Baptist Church, 202 East Hanks Trial
Pct. 306 – High Plains Technology Cener, 3921 34th St.
Pct. 307 – Windle Hatchett Community Building, Fort Supply
