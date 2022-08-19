Voters, primarily registered Republicans, will go to the polls on Tuesday to make their final selection of candidates for the November general election.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Early voting started on Thursday and continues today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courthouse. On Tuesday, voters will go to their regular polling places.
Several races are still to be decided on the Republican side.
Voters will choose between Markwayne Mullin and T. W. Shannon for the GOP nomination to fill the U. S. Senate seat that is open due to the retirement of Jim Inhofe. Mullin, a current U. S. Rep., had a substantial lead in the primary election but didn’t get over 50 percent to avoid the runoff. Shannon is a former Oklahoma Speaker of the House. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn, a former U. S. Rep., in the general election.
A race that has heated up some on social media the last few weeks is the runoff for State Superintendent of Education between Ryan Walters, the current secretary of education for Gov. Kevin Stitt, and April Grace, Superintendent of Schools in Shawnee.
Walters won the primary and is favored in the runoff though Grace is receiving significant support from educators across the state. Democrat Jena Nelson, a former state teacher of the year, awaits the winner in the general election.
Also on the ballot are runoffs for State Treasurer (Clark Jolley and Todd Russ), Labor Commissioner (Incumbent Leslie Osborn and Sean Roberts) and Corporation Commissioner (Kim David and Todd Thomsen)
The only Democratic race on the ballot Tuesday is a U. S. Senate runoff between Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn with the winner facing incumbent Sen. James Lankford. Lankford is a heavy favorite to retain the seat.
A big thing is to remember is to bring some form of identification with you to the polls.
*****
County polling places
101 – AllianceHealth Woodward, 1650 Main
102 – Faith United Methodist Church, 1402 Texas
104 – Sharon Methodist Church
105 – Mooreland High School Gym
201 – Woodward High School, 2406 13th St.
202 – Woodward Senior Center, 1420 Downs
203 – Sharon Methodist Church
204 – Sharon Methodist Church
301 – NWOSU-Woodward, 2007 34th St.
302 – AllianceHealth Woodward, 1650 Main
303 – High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
304 – First Baptist Church, 202 E. Hanks Trail
306 – High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St.
307- Windle Hatchett Community Building, Fort Supply
