If you are wanting to vote in the March 7 special election on the state question concerning recreational marijuana but are not registered to vote, time is running out.
Friday, Feb. 10, is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible for the March 7 election, said Woodward County Election Board Secretary Connie Wilcox.
Wilcox said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight on Feb. 10. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the March 7 election.
Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.
Wilcox said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.
Applications must be approved by the election board secretary in order to vote.
Registered voters who have moved to Woodward County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Woodward County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the Woodward County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the election board at 580-256-3609 or woodwardcounty@elections.ok.gov.
*****
Apply now for absentee ballots
Voters in Woodward County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the March 7 special election, should apply now, Wilcox said.
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at the Woodward County Courthouse.
Wilcox reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the County Election Board.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted,” Wilcox said.
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
