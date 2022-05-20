Friday, June 3rd is the last day to apply for voter registrationin order to be eligible to vote in the June 28th Primary Election.
Woodward County Election Board Secretary Connie Wilcox said, “ persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote. Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, June 3rd.”
Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the June 28th Primary Election. All will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved.
Registered voters who have moved to Woodward County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections.
If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The primary election will include a number of important races, especially on the Republican said.
Two U. S. Senate seats are on the ballot this year along with Governor, Lt. Gov. and other major state offices.
Also on the ballot are the five congressional seats along with state house and state senate seats.
For more information, please contact the Election Board at 580-256-3609, woodwardcounty@elections.ok.gov or in person at 1600 Main Suite 2 in Woodward.
