At their first meeting in November on Monday, Woodward County Commissioners were greeted with some alarming COVID-19 numbers. Woodward has gone up to 82 active cases and ICU is full, according to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
“The biggest problem is people aren't going in for treatment until it’s too late,” Lehenbauer said. “They’re developing infections in the lungs."
Active cases in Fort Supply are 7, Mooreland 9 and Sharon 2.
Lehenbauer is encouraging people to get tested and get lung issues treated early before it develops into a problem.
Though the state is no longer providing masks for the county, the county has purchased some and will have them available at the courthouse door for people to use if they choose.
According to Lehenbauer, the state is only providing masks for schools right now but State Emergency Management has extended planning to the end of May regarding covid.
In addition to regular business, the board approved covid items to be submitted to the CARES Act group, possible security amendments and heard county officers reports. The District Attorney’s office turned in over $700. Even though the county has maxed out what they can turn in, they are still documenting expenses in case of a renewal of funding for covid.
“They may replenish the funds, after the election,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said. “It'll be easier to keep track of these all along then not and then five months later, try and go back and ask people to submit. Until this pandemic is probably declared over, it's probably a good idea because I think there'll be some opportunity on down the road for reimbursement.”
County officers also discussed the auditor’s questionnaire. Officers discussed drug testing with Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and safety sensitive jobs. They also discussed periodic evaluations in each county department and updating the handbook which has not been updated since 2012.
The recent winter storm has left its mark on the county. According to Lehenbauer, all power outages in the county have been restored.
There is significant damage to the roof on Building A at the Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds from ice, according to General Manager Bailey Rae Poer.
According to Court Clerk Tammy Roberts, the courtroom also had substantial leaks.
According to Lehenbauer, it will be difficult to get any FEMA assistance on ice damage.
The board approved a resolution authorizing the County Clerk to establish and maintain a Woodward County Sheriff Canine donation fund. A recent donation by Western Equipment prompted the donation fund. This fund can include dog food, vet bills and other needs, according to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
A transfer of appropriation of $40,000 from general use tax fund into the jail use tax fund was approved.
Commissioners approved an application for permit for public service pipeline crossing from OK Rental for a 3 inch waterline in District 3, Sections 4, 5, 6 and 9 T22N R20W.
Another permit for public service pipeline crossing was approved from Targa Pipeline Mid-Continent WestOk LLC for a natural gas pipeline in District 1 Sections 22 and 23 T21N R17W.
The board approved a resolution for disposing of a Quasar TV with built-in VCR and Apollo Eclipse ultra overhead projector located in the basement of the courthouse.
A single audit requirement notification form from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Grants Division was approved. The County has expenditures of less than $750,000 during the fiscal year, which are not subject to the single audit requirements.
Blanket purchase orders were approved with the exclusion of Kingdom Lawn Care because of a purchase order number issue.
