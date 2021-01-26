The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Woodward County has slowed the last couple of days.
The county reported 15 positive cases in the Monday and Tuesday reports, according to the state health department.
Since the pandemic started, Woodward County has reported 2,920 positive tests with 2,751 recoveries, leaving 169 cases still active. There have been 12 deaths connected to COVID-19, according to the health department report.
In Woodward proper, there have been 1,676 positive cases with 134 still active. Fort Supply has seven active cases, Mooreland 23 and Sharon four.
Here are numbers from area counties:
Major - 863 cases with 69 still active
Harper - 285 cases with 19 active
Ellis - 332 cases with 11 active
Dewey - 590 cases with 24 active
Statewide, there have been 376,424 positive tests with 342,697 recoveries. A little over 30,000 cases remain active and the state has recorded 3,323 deaths.
Nationally, there have been 25.3 million infections and over 421,000 deaths.
