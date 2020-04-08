Due to concerns about spreading and contracting Covid-19, medical facilities are working to ensure they can efficiently treat patients without having to risk exposure to the virus.
AllianceHealth Medical Group made Telehealth or virtual visits available that allow patients to talk to their providers using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” said Physician Practice Director John Brown. “Telehealth can be a solution for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
Virtual visits are available to new and existing patients, and can be used for a number of appointment types:
Minor illnesses such as colds and allergies
Minor injuries such as sprains
Follow-up care
Medication management
Chronic disease management
Back pain
Other specialty care
Some appointments may still require a physical examination in order for the doctor to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, according to AllianceHealth.
According to a press release from AllianceHealth Medical Group, many insurance plans will cover telehealth visits. Check your plan coverage or ask when you make an appointment.
Patients can request a telehealth appointment by calling 1-888-726-3329 or contacting your provider. For more information visit myalliancehealthdoctors.com/doctors-providers.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care in Woodward is also offering patients the choice between seeing a medical professional online through a virtual visit, in-person visit, or with curbside services.
“Our goal is to provide convenient, quality care close to home, and now it’s so close you don’t even have to leave your house,” said Xpress Wellness Urgent Care Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Williams. “In addition to curbside treatment, we’re doing virtual visits to offer patients who otherwise may not seek care, an option for treatment without unnecessary exposure to other conditions.”
To schedule a virtual visit with Xpress Wellness Urgent Care visit www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.