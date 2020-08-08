“We know that visiting a museum in person is preferable and an awesome experience. But during this time of COVID-19 social distancing, quarantine and shut-down when it is not possible to visit, many Oklahoma museums have been creative in bringing their museums to you through a variety of virtual programs and engagements,” states the Oklahoma Museums Association at okmuseums.org.
Isolation from the COVID-19 virus has led many Oklahoma sites to bring museums and parks to you via virtual tours and/or YouTube videos.
Finding the YouTube videos and 3D virtual tours can be challenging. Key words to use in your web surfing can include the name of the museum or park, YouTube videos of specified locations, 3D virtual tours of specific locations.
For example- Type “virtual tour of Alabaster Caverns in Oklahoma” on your web surfer such as google.com using an internet accessible cell phone, iPad, laptop, etc. This leads to a link for the official website for this state park. Go to that website and then type “virtual tour” on their search link. It will lead you to a YouTube video titled, “Alabaster Caverns State Park.” By clicking on this site, it opens a 3:35 minute video tour of the caves.
There are also several other YouTube videos of Alabaster Caverns listed on the results page of your Google search.
The following is just a brief sampling of some Oklahoma museums with virtual tours:
1. 99s Museum of Women Pilots in Oklahoma City has a 3D virtual tour of the museum and exhibit. It needs Matterport VR App. museumofwomenpilots.org
2. American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City contains an exhibit of Jim Henson’s Life and Legend which includes Kermit the Frog holding a banjo. There are also videos with Lucas Ross Banjo Farm Family playing original banjo songs with puppetry. americanbanjomuseum.com
3. Fred Jones, Jr. Museum of Art in Norman has a 3D virtual tour of the museum and exhibits. For children it has Virtual Art Adventures and Play Architect where children can choose characters and design buildings. There are also a variety of slide shows of art items with music accompaniment and narration. bit.ly/FJJMAathome
4. Henry Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City provides a virtual tour of the historic home with narration. overholsermansion.org
5. National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City has a variety of YouTube videos touring the museum and its exhibits. nationalcowboymuseum.org
6. Oklahoma City Zoo in Oklahoma City has a variety of informative YouTube videos of animals and events at the zoo including one titled, “Oklahoma City Zoo Full Tour” which lasts 47 minutes. Other zoo tour videos are of shorter lengths. okczoo.org
7. Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City has a link to their 3D virtual tour on the museum web site. okhistory.org
8. The Wigwam Gallery in Altus provides virtual tours of various exhibits in the museum. nbcwigwam.art
TravelOK.com is the ultimate web site with information about all tourism sites in Oklahoma. It also includes 360 degree tours of 27 state parks to help viewers see future vacation destinations, plus even more information and links to virtual tours of museums, state parks, main street tours, and festivals in Oklahoma. Some have specific virtual tours and activities for children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.