The Woodward Board of Education approved policies for the virtual education program for the Woodward Middle School and Woodward High School during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
These policies set eligibility requirements for the program and the application process. The program is limited to sixth grade and up. Students enrolled in the program will have access to most of the same resources as on campus students, including breakfast and lunch.
A few students from Woodward High School FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) stopped by to talk briefly about their experience at Nationals this year. The group came away with a gold in their region.
The board approved the cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for Fund 33, Building Bond (sale of bonds) and Fund 37, Building Bond (Fiscal year 19 fund balance forward). According to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, both items are routine actions to take care of bonds.
An agreement with North Point Independent Adjusters was approved for public adjuster services. Several schools sustained hail damage back in June and are considering filing claims with their insurance. This agreement brings in adjusters to help should claims be filed, according to Reynolds.
Following an executive session, the board approved the August District Personnel Report and the hiring of sport extra duty positions as presented.
Reynolds stated that they have had a great summer when it comes to hiring staff and have even recruited a few teachers from other states.
