High Plains Technology Center and instructor Jack Day will be hosting the Inaugural NWOK Veterans Conference on Saturday Nov. 5th. The come and go event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be in the seminar center and the surrounding hallway.
The event is to connect Veterans and their dependents to resources pertaining to VA eligibility, enrollment, disability claims, educational benefits, community care network, Vet homes, care centers and more. Veterans are encouraged to bring a copy of their DD214, DD256, DD257 or NGB22.
Day, a retired Navy Veteran, spoke of the event, “this is for every branch of the military no matter if you served one day or twenty to thirty years. You may be eligible for many benefits, so come by and visit with other veterans and representatives to find out your possible options. A lot of applications are moving towards applying online, it will be nice for our veterans to speak to someone in person to explain their situation and private rooms will be set up for that as well.”
Special guests from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, VA, Veteran Service Officers and Representatives from the American Legion, VFW and other Veteran organizations will be available to help with needs or answer questions.
Day is also promoting awareness that a VA location is needed in Northwest Oklahoma.
“The outreach of these organizations coming to our area is great for this event and would additionally be beneficial if there was a clinic in Woodward,” he said. “Resources would be more available to our Veterans in our area and for those in the panhandle. It would be amazing if we could connect a big number of Veterans in our area with these organizations at this conference.”
An agenda for the event will be available soon. High Plains Technology Center is located at 3921 34th St.
