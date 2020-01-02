After 24 years working in Animal Control, David “Slab” Crisswell is walking into 2020 a retired man.
Over the years, Crisswell, 66, has seen some crazy things working for Animal Control. He has received calls about the usual dogs, cats, and snakes, and the not-so-usual lizards, emus, a monkey, and even an ostrich that remains at large.
“I really liked my job,” Crisswell said. “It’s probably the funnest job I’ve ever had, not the best but the funnest.”
Crisswell remembers Former Chief of Police Harvey Rutherford asked him to join Animal Control and he turned Rutherford down; more than once. In the end, Crisswell has enjoyed his career and the people he’s worked with along the way.
He offered many thanks to the kind people of Woodward he’s dealt with and hopes that the community will continue to support the City of Woodward and Animal Control.
“It’s a lot bigger job than people realize,” Crisswell said. “Every day is a different day. You never know what’s going to happen out there. You’ve got to be ready for anything.”
Crisswell also sends his thanks to the many city departments he’s worked with such as the police and fire departments.
He walks into retirement with no specific plans other than to enjoy doing things on his own time.
