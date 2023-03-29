A Northwest Oklahoma native and veteran school administrator is the new superintendent of the Woodward School District.
Current Leedey Superintendent Rusty Puffinbarger was hired at a special board of education meeting on Wednesday.
Puffinbarger is a graduate of Leedey High School and Oklahoma State University and has a master of arts in education leadership from Southern Nazarene University. He has been superintendent at Leedey the past 15 years. He began his career a math teacher, coach and principal at Arnett, then served as superintendent there for two years before going to Leedey.
“Woodward has always been a place I’ve looked up to,” Puffinbarger said. “It’s a great community, great school and I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of that.”
Puffinbarger succeeds Kyle Reynolds, who resigned earlier this year after 9 years of leading the school district.
Puffinbarger was at the special meeting with his wife Deedra, son Luke and daughter Blake. Luke is a junior and Blake a freshman at Leedey High School. Another son, Jack, is a freshman at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
“Mr Puffinbarger has extensive experience as a superintendent,” said School Board President Leah Barby. “His proven track record aligns with the vision and expectations we have for our schools. He recognizes the excellence of the Woodward Public Schools programs, extracurriculars and educational opportunities and we are excited to see our district continue to grow under his leadership.”
Board members partnered with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association in the search for a superintendenet, including hosting a community survey. Barby said responses from the survey were an important consideration as the board navigated the search process.
Puffinbarger is committed to building relationships within the school district and the community.
“When you have a community that is supportive of the school system, then you are going to have a strong school system,” Puffinbarger said. “Woodward schools has been fortunate to have great community support and I hope to build upon that. When school and community values and identity mirror one another, everyone, especially students, win.”
Puffinbarger will start on July 1.
