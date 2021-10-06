Vandalism in Woodward continues to rise. The City of Woodward has installed 10 new cameras at Crystal Beach in an attempt to catch those responsible.
“On October 5th, 2021 two incidents of vandalism were reported at Crystal Beach,” said Capt. Darren Navratil of the Woodward Police Department. “One at Fuller Park and one at the old pool house.”
Both incidents involved graffiti, according to Navratil.
“At Fuller Park the word "blood" was spray painted on a vinyl, padded backstop, and a pentagram was spray painted on the floor of one of the locker rooms,” Navratil said. “In addition, a cast metal umbrella holder was found broken in the parking lot.”
According to Navratil, a pentagram was painted at the old pool house with the phrase, "Hail Satan" and more painted on the ground and along the inner walls.
“A railroad crossing sign for the train at Crystal Beach was stolen as well,” Navratil said. “The incidents are being investigated.”
One vandal has been identified after an incident at the cemetery on Downs Ave.
“The incident at the cemetery was a hit and run,” Navratil said. “The adult driver was identified by matching car parts at the scene to their vehicle. The individual has been charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.”
According to Woodward City Manager Shaun Barnett, vandalism isn’t a new situation the city has had to deal with.
“We have been dealing with vandalism in and around Crystal Beach Park over the past couple of years,” Barnett said. “We implemented a plan to monitor the park by installing cameras in various places.
“This plan was to assure a safe area and to catch those individuals that may damage or destroy elements of the park. These acts of vandalism have cost not only money but time to repair and replace.”
