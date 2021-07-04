Woodward County Health Department has partnered with Woodward Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to any students ages 12 and over. The event will be held on Thursday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Vaccinations will take place in the Boomer Fieldhouse Concourse entry at Woodward High School. In addition, childhood vaccinations will also be offered to youth ages 12 or older who have SoonerCare or are not insured. Vaccinations are free of charge. Appointments are available by calling the Woodward County Health Department at 580-256-6416. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“We hope that as many parents as possible will make the decision with their children to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Terri Salisbury, Regional Director for District One of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective ways to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”
If parents have concerns or questions about the vaccine, they are encouraged to speak with their personal medical provider who can help make you make informed decisions with your child about the vaccine.
An individual is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after their second COVID-19 vaccination. Woodward County Health Department will return to Woodward Public Schools on July 29 to provide the second COVID-19 vaccination.
Any individuals under the age of 18 must have a vaccination consent form completed and signed by a parent or guardian in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. An adult must be present while the minor receives the vaccine.
For more information on the COVID-19 Vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
For questions or to schedule an appointment, call Woodward County Health Department at 580-256-6416.
