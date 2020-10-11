All lanes of eastbound US-412/US-270/US-183/Oklahoma Ave. are OPEN at 34th St. in Woodward with the completion of an intersection modification as part of the 34th St. reconstruction project. While 34th St. also is open between Oklahoma Ave. and Hanks Trail, workers remain present through fall 2020 to complete clean-up and final remaining tasks.
Motorists are advised to expect intermittent lane closures and to use caution in the work zone as work completes.
