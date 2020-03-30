Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.