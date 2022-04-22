By Ashley Berends
The Crystal Beach Stadium Rodeo Arena is getting some updates. New bucking chutes were added, holding pens were reconfigured, post holes are being dug to move the panels back and new wire is being strung for the speakers.
“A new platform is being built north of the announcers stand. Some more chain link fence is being installed to give more room inside the arena facility,” said Kevin Kornele, director of transportation for the City of Woodward.
This weekend the arena is hosting the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association’s last regular season rodeo. Events include barrels, goat tying, breakaway roping, steer roping and team roping.
“This is a record year for us with over 200 members and 173 qualified for finals in Shawnee. To qualify, students have to go to half of our regular season rodeos, provide at least $250 in sponsorship, volunteer and work at least half of the regular season rodeos. The kids help put the rodeos on. It teaches them not only how to take care of their animal and work hard for their event but to show them the hard work it takes to have a rodeo by organizing it,” said Cassie Crouch with HOYRA.
HOYRA was founded by a group of dedicated parents as a non-profit organization in 2002. They strive to teach our children the foundation of good horsemanship and to raise them in an environment that shapes character, promotes model citizens, and provides skills that will ultimately lead to future world champions and leaders.
“We are 100% volunteer ran by parents, 501 C3 non-profit, powered by only sponsorship money,” Crouch said.
Since the organization began, HOYRA has given away a minimum of 31 saddles each year in various youth events and has paid out millions of dollars in cash and prizes to contestants. Members range in location and cover the entire state with some members joining from Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kansas.
The rodeo starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
