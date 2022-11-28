The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working at the scene of an airplane crash at the Gage Airport on Monday morning.
The OHP said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
In a Facebook post, the OHP said the crash involved a Cessna 170 and both occupants of the aircraft died in the crash.
OHP officials said the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation into what happened.
Names of the victims have not been released.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
