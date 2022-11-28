Staff and wire reports
Two people died in plane crash at the Gage Airport on Monday morning, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
James Wade Bruce, 54, of Shattuck and David Rondel Dodd Jr, 30, of Austin, Texas were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the OHP said.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the airport, approximately a mile southwest of Gage in Ellis County.
The patrol report said the plane was a Cessna 170.
OHP officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Boar will be conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Several first responder agencies assisted at the scene including the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ellis County EMS, Shattuck and Gage fire departments and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.
