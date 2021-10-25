Woodward Police are reporting that three people were injured in an altercation involving a knife at the Corner Lounge on Main Street Sunday evening.
Police Capt. Darren Navratil said two people were taken to Oklahoma City hospitals, one by Air Evac and one by ambulance. He said the third victim was a bystander and not involved in the altercation.
He said all victims are in stable condition.
The altercation happened just after 7 p.m. when two people got into an argument that ended with a knife being used. The bystander received a laceration to her hand which required medical attention, Navratil said.
"The circumstances of the altercation are still being investigated," Navartil said. "As soon as we have a clearer picture of exactly what happened we will file the appropriate charges and release the names of those involved."
The News will update this story as more information becomes available.
