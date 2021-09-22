UPDATE: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Detectives, partnering with the U.S. Marshals are actively searching for Andrew Bladeon Earls in Eastern Cleveland County as of Wednesday morning. Earls has two active felony warrants and has been identified as a suspect in multiple burglaries in Cleveland County, according to Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. Earls is described as a white male, brown hair, 27-years-0ld., 6 ft., 185 lbs. If you see Earls or know of his whereabouts call 9-1-1.
The serial burglar suspect, Andrew Earls, is believed to have left Woodward County in a stolen pearly white 2009 Buick Lucerne with the tag number is BMQ897, according to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell.
“This does not mean that our continued pursuit of this individual stops,” Mitchell said. “We will continue to work with other agencies until he is taken into custody and held accountable for his crimes.”
The vehicle was stolen from a Mooreland residence early Saturday morning. A $150,000 warrant was issued Friday, Sept. 17 for Earls. Earls is charged with six felony counts and one misdemeanor relating to the burglaries.
“The citizens of Woodward County deserve our continued pursuit of an individual that has terrified our families and friends,” Mitchell said. “I would urge the citizens of Woodward County to remain vigilant and continue to lock their houses, vehicles, buildings, etc. Don't make it easy for the criminal to take advantage or you.”
Mitchell stressed this is not time to get complacent.
“It is possible that there may be some individuals that would attempt to copy this guy or commit crimes knowing there would be a good chance to get away with it because of the situation, as we learned in Ellis County on Monday evening,” Mitchell said. “I think we learned a very sad lesson over the last couple of weeks, that even in NW Oklahoma bad things can happen.”
On Monday evening, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that someone was in their backyard on Santa Fe Street in Fargo going through their property, according a press release.
According to the press release, the suspect, identified as Stetson Brawner of Fargo, fired shots at the landowner with a small rifle before running away on foot.
“Woodward and Dewey Counties were called in for assistance as well as an Agent with Department of Agriculture and an Agent with Southwest Cattle Raisers,” Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth said. “After all agencies had a good perimeter setup, we received information on who the suspect was and had a good indication where he would be heading.”
Brawner stole a farmer's pickup and tried to flee but lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a corner post. Brawner then fled the pickup on foot and headed south towards Fargo, according to the press release.
Approximately 400 feet from the wreck, Brawner was found unresponsive lying in tall grass with a rolled up $100 bill and an opened clear baggie commonly used for drugs lying next to him.
“Brawner was carried to the roadway and Ellis County EMS was dispatched to our location,” Booth said. “Brawner started to respond to the Narcan (nasal spray used for opiate overdoses) after the second dose.”
Brawner was transported by EMS with a deputy on board to the Woodward Hospital, according to the press release.
“After being released from the hospital, Brawner was booked into the Ellis County Jail on several charges with several more pending,” Booth said. “We would not have been able to safely apprehend Brawner without everyone’s help and determination to get him off the streets so citizens could rest easier.”
Official charges against Brawner had not been filed as of Wednesday evening, according to court records.
According to the release, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Woodward and Dewey County Sheriff’s Offices, the Department of Agriculture, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Fargo Fire Department and Ellis County EMS.
“Northwest Oklahoma is a great place to live, and we strive to keep it that way,” Booth said. Just like the citizens that come together and work together, your law enforcement does the same because we want what’s best for our communities.”
Mitchell cautioned residents to keep a watchful eye and please report any suspicious activities as soon as possible.
“We are all proud to live in a place like Woodward County because it is a safe place to raise a family and enjoy life, but from time to time something evil sneaks into our midst and creates fear and havoc,” Mitchell said. “We must take precautions to protect our families, friends and neighbors. I want everyone to know that we have a great law enforcement team in our part of the state and we will always work together to keep our citizens safe.”
