Frank David Garcia, charged Feb. 4 with second degree murder in the stabbing death of Frank Guadalupe Herrera on Jan. 26, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Woodward Police Det. Lt. Darren Navratil.
“Harper County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest,” Navratil said. “It was a joint operation between the Harper County Sheriff’s Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and of course, Woodward PD.”
Navratil said officers tracked Garcia to a trailer house in May on Thursday afternoon.
Herrera died from a stab wound to the neck, according to the medical examiner. The stabbing happened during an altercation between the men in the 700 block of Jackson Ave. on Jan. 26. Since that time law enforcement had been looking for Garcia.
According to court records, Garcia has not made a court appearance yet. The bond on his outstanding warrant was $500,000.
Two other people are charged with accessory to second degree murder in the case. Martina Creason and Tami Kay Hess were charged with “aiding and/or actively concealing” Garcia with the knowledge that he had committed the crime, according to the information filed with the charge.
Creason, charged on Feb. 9, is out on a bond of $100,000 and a preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for March 9, according to court records. Hess, also charged on Feb. 9, is still in jail on a bond of $100,000 and her preliminary hearing conference is set for March 4.
Case numbers are CF-25 for Garcia, CF-31 for Creason and CF-32 for Hess.
Editor Johnny McMahan contributed to this report.
