Local, family-owned trucking company Beaver Express will close after 77 years, according to the company's website.
The decision was also reported on a number of trucking-related websites.
In a March 22 letter to customers, company President Mike Stone said Beaver Express will stop making pick-ups "effective end of business Tuesday night, March 24 while we make an orderly transition to wind-down operations."
Stone said in the letter the goal is to have everything delivered Wednesday night and Thursday morning "so that we have all freight delivered by the end of the day Thursday, March 26."
A number of events led to the decision to close, Stone said.
"Over the past 5 years, we have had a tough time trying to find qualified drivers," he said. "We've been operating in a depressed economy with the oil and gas industry struggling. The recent drop in the price of oil made it even more difficult to generate revenues for Beaver Express due to the slowdown in energy activity in our areas.
"We're dealing with increased government regulations - hours of service, electronic logging devices, training requirements and even more drug testing requirements."
Stone said the company looked for a company to merge with.
"The owners of Beaver Express tried for two years to find a larger motor carrier to merge with in hopes of being part of a company that would complement the service we offered, and allow our employees to keep their jobs," Stone added. "We approached several LTL carriers to negotiate a merger/sale of the business but were unsuccessful. We tried everything to keep the business open."
Beaver Express began in 1943 after Mistletoe Express abandoned operations in Northwest Oklahoma.
The company has 25 terminals and operated in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico. The company employs 160 drivers and operates 218 power units, according to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
"The senior management team and the employees of Beaver Express would like to thank you for your loyalty to our organization and its people the past 77 years and wish you the best going forward," Stone said in the letter.
