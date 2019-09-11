Update:
According to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, a juvenile escapee is back in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
Mitchell reported that the juvenile appears to be in good health and is being transported to a secure detention center.
The Sheriff's Office and Woodward Police Department received a tip that led to the location and capture of the juvenile.
The Woodward County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a juvenile that escaped the Northwest Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center early Tuesday morning.
According to Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, the 17-year-old white male was last seen walking north from the facility via security camera. He was wearing only yellow inmate style pants at the time of his escape.
The Sheriff’s Office received word of the incident around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. All on and off duty personnel were called in to assist with the search, Mitchell said.
The facility is managed by Western Plains Youth and Family Services under contract with the state Office of Juvenile Affairs.
