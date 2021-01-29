The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's office has confirmed that four people died in a house fire in Waynoka early Friday morning.
According to a release from the fire marshal's office two firefighters and two civilians died in the fire.
The fire on Locust Street in Waynoka was reported at 3:07 a.m. with residents saying the house was on fire and they were stuck in the bedroom, the fire marshal's office said.
Waynoka's fire department arrived on scene at 3:16 a.m. and reported fire blocking the door and firefighters were unable to reach the victims through the window. At 3:24 a.m., according to the release, a request for aid was sent out with the Alva Fire Department responding.
Several fire departments across the area sent condolences on social media.
Pond Creek Fire and EMS Fire and Rescue Chaplain Les Washnock said in a post that the roof of the home collapsed, trapping the firefighters who were looking for family members inside.
Buffalo Fire Department Chief Steve Wilson said in an email to the Woodward News that his department wished to extend condolences to the communities of Waynoka and the families of the victims.
The fire and cause remain under investigation by the fire marshal's office.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
