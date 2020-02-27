A Fort Supply man is in critical condition at OU Medical Center after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon on the east side of Woodward.
Christopher James Chance, 40, was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the OHP report, Chance was laying parallel on the south side of the eastbound railroad track just east of the Lakeview crossing. As the train approached, the engineer, Jimmy D. Womack, 51, of Amarillo, said Chance was putting his arm on top of the track and removing it, then left it on the track as the train got closer. That, according to the report, caused the train to run over Chance's arm, pulling him into the path of the train.
Womack and train conductor Shawn McEachern, 44, of Amarillo, were not injured.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the OHP said.
The accident happened around 4 p.m.
Several first responders were on the scene including the OHP, Sheriff's Department and Woodward police, fire and EMS.
Trooper Austin Ellis is investigating the accident.
