2 PM: Emergency management has issued an evacuation warning for some areas north and east of Mooreland. Woodward County Sheriff's Deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was moving in to assist.
You should be receiving a wireless emergency alert soon with instruction.
The western border of the evacuation area is Highway 50, the southern boundary is county road EW 37 and from NS 222 on the east and EW 30 on the north. Evacuate to the south or to the east.
Lehenbauer said the fire looks like it will move north of Mooreland.
The town of Mooreland itself is not part of the evacuation yet, but residents should be prepared as more information comes in.
The Pioneer Room in Woodward will be opened as a shelter if needed, officials said.
NOON UPDATE: Helicopters have arrived and started making water drops in the area. Temperature is starting to pick up again. Officials said the fire has burned around 18,000 acres.
Latest forecast shows winds are a little lighter than expected, and rain chances start picking up Wednesday night. Best chances appear to be Thursday through Saturday.
WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE:
Crews continue battling fire through difficult terrain as the fire enters day three. Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer said the fire now extends almost to the Woods County line. The fire now has a name, the 217 Fire.
Lehenbauer said they are awaiting the arrival of the Black Hawk helicopters by mid morning. He said that will help get water in areas that crews can't reach.
Lehenbauer noted that area legislators have been assisting in getting air support from the forestry department.
Several wind shifts have also caused some issues.
On the horizon rain is possible the next few days with the best chances starting on Thursday night. Lehenbauer noted that a little rain fell overnight on Tuesday, helping some.
The Governor's office on Tuesday evening approved air support to battle the Mooreland fire. Officials said the air should should be available on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from across Northwest Oklahoma continued efforts on Tuesday to get a handle on a major grassfire in the Mooreland area.
The fire started late Monday afternoon some two miles north and four miles east of Mooreland and burned through the night.
Much of the fire was in deep canyons full of cedar trees, making the task difficult for everyone involved.
Units from Mooreland and Woodward responded to the original call and have since been joined by firefighters from across the county, strike units from area counties and even the panhandle.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said no homes have been damaged by the fire, which is in a pretty rural area. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
Woodward County EMS also has a unit on the scene to provide assistance if needed.
“The priority right now is to acquire more resources,” Lehenbauer said. “We have two bulldozers making firebreaks. We just have to keep making requests for Black Hawk helicopters to drop water.
“Unfortunately multiple requests have been denied due to the Oklahoma Guard having a limited number of pilots. Others have been deployed overseas.”
Lehenbauer noted resources are also drawn away to another active fire in eastern Oklahoma.
He said the fire has extended seven miles northeast from the original starting place. There was no indication yet of how the fire may have started.
Donations to assist the firefighters are still needed. Lehenbauer said needed items include water, Gatorade, non perishable snacks, eye drops and baby wipes.
Two drop off sites for donations have been set up at the Woodward County Event Center and the Mooreland Community Center.
Among the counties responding, along with Woodward County Units, were Major, Dewey, Harper, Alfalfa, Ellis, Woods and Garfield. Beaver County also sent a strike team and it was likely more would be arriving over the next few days.
With temperatures still above 100, low humidity and a southwest wind, the area remained under a red flag fire alert.
Statewide, more counties were added to the burn ban list, raising the number to over 30.
