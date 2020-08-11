There were no injuries in a train derailment near Gage on Monday night, said a spokesman with Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway.
Ben Wilemon, external corporate communications manager with BNSF, said in an email that the train was traveling east from Amarillo to Northwest Ohio when it derailed at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Monday.
Wilemon said 16 cars were derailed.
"There were no injuries to the crew and none of the derailed cars contain hazmat," he said. "We have crews on site working to restore both main tracks."
He added that the time for reopening the tracks is undetermined and the cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.
Ellis County was hit with storms and straight line winds on Monday night, as were other parts of Northwest Oklahoma.
Emergency crews from Gage and Ellis County responded to the derailment Monday night.
