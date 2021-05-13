Several events are coming up the next few days in Woodward.
Here is a list:
NJCAA Regional baseball tournament at Fuller Park. Starts Thursday and runs through Saturday with a game possibly on Sunday. Games start at noon each day.
Pride of Texas Carnival runs through Sunday at Crystal Beach Park.
Red Dirt Showdown Semi Truck Show is being held at the Woodward County Event Center through Sunday. The family friendly event is free to attend. Event includes semi-truck drag races on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said over 80 trucks are expected for the show.
Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Scholarship golf scramble is Saturday at Boiling Springs Golf Club. Registration at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. start.
Woodward High School graduation is 3 p.m. Sunday at Boomer Stadium.
On May 18, Gov. Kevin Stitt will be in town to attend A Taste of Woodward, the Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
