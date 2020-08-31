Woodward County Commissioners went through a number of items at a lengthy meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
Commissioners received the first look at the 2020-2021 budget numbers from budget maker James Kuykendall.
According to Kuykendall, the proposed budget will be $6,294.917.55, a slight increase from last year's budget. Kuykendall will present final numbers for approval at a later meeting.
Commissioners tabled some items, including a resolution concerning funding pursuant to the CARES act and coronavirus relief fund.
Officials acknowledged certificate of compliance for medical marijuana authority from Green Mountain of Oklahoma LLC and Space Budz LLC.
Also approved were a pair of permits for pipeline crossings in District 3 from Precision Pipeline Services.
Commissioners also approved monthly payroll, purchase orders and renewed the annual Association for Landfill Financial Assurance Participation Agreement.
Also commissioners approved a resolution for disposal of some equipment from the sheriff's office to be junked, some to be auctioned (including a Ford F-150 pickup and pickup bed cover) and the transfer of a body armor vest to the Woodward Police Department.
Commissioners signed off on the county's annual financial statement and opened sealed bids for six month road striping. Two bids were received but a decision was tabled.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer noted in his report that Woodward County had 30 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday (Monday’s report show there are now 32 active cases out of 97 positive tests in the county).
