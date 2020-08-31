Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.