The United Fund of Woodward dominated the Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday. According to President Kelli Seacat, the fund has a lofty goal of $134,500 this year. Last year the same goal was met and exceeded by 101 percent.
“We know 2020 has been hard to say the least, but we have to press forward and continue doing great things for our community agencies now more than ever,” Seacat said. “
Luncheon attendees met several silent auctions as they entered the Woodward Convention Center. A video presentation was shown highlighting the supported agencies.
Several fundraising events are coming up, including a car wash on Sept. 30 at Tunnel Wash. A chili and chicken noodle dinner will be Oct. 1 at Kid’s Inc from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. A Senior Center dinner and bake sale will be Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community members can order bierox to pick up if they want to. On Oct. 23, Trivia Night will be held at the Woodward County Event Center from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. with dinner, drinks, door prizes and a $1,000 grand prize.
Agencies supported by The United Fund of Woodward are:
• Kid’s Inc.
• Salvation Army
• The Hope Center
• The Pregnancy Center
• Senior Nutrition Program
• High Plains Outreach Center
• NW Oklahoma Literacy Council
• Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma
• Woodward Senior Citizens Center
• Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma
• Woodward Arts & Theatre Council
• NW OK Chapter of the American Red Cross
• Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America
All donations to The United Fund of Woodward stay local, directly benefiting the people of Woodward County. Gifts can be designated for a specific agency if desired.
Donations and pledges can be sent to The United Fund of Woodward, P.O. Box 584, Woodward OK 73802.
Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready gave a special address highlighting some consumer services available to Oklahoma residents. He also bragged on personal auto insurers for credits and rebates during the covid crisis.
“$164 million dollars has been returned to Oklahomans in premium credits and premium rebates for personal auto policies,” Mulready said. “They didn't need to do that. They could have waited till the end of the year and set up rates differently for the following year. But they realized people were hurting.”
The Consumer Assistance Line serves approximately 15,000 calls per year and recovered nearly $7.2 million last year in claims. More information can be found at https://www.oid.ok.gov/consumers/consumer-assistance-claims/ or by calling 1-(800)-522-0071.
Mulready also mentioned the Life Insurance Policy Locator which has helped 3,972 Oklahoman requests, has led to 1,142 matches with a total claim amount of $13,109,451. For more information on the Life Insurance Policy Locator, visit https://www.oid.ok.gov/ or call Communications Director, Liz Heigle at 405-819-2221.
