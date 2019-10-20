The Woodward Senior Center is hosting a baked potato dinner Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be toppings of chili, cheese, onions, sour cream, and bacon bits for the potatoes. Cost for dinner is $6.
A handmade quilt will be given in a drawing during the event. Tickets are $5 each.
“We have had the dinner for probably more than 15 years. The literacy council sponsors the bake sale and always has amazing stuff, lots of baked goods,” Senior Center Director Kathryn Fanning said. “The public is invited and are reminded that all proceeds go to the United Fund and all the money stays local.”
The Senior Center and the Woodward Senior Nutrition Program are among the 12 local agencies that the United Fund supports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.