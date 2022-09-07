The monthly Woodward Chamber Luncheon is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at 11:45 a.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
Featured speaker is Northwestern Oklahoma State University President, Dr. Bo Hannaford and lunch will be provided by Diarti Italian Cafe. Hannaford was named Northwestern’s President in July and is the university’s 20th chief executive officer.
The Community Sponsor is the United Fund of Woodward. It is a local non-profit organization that supports 12 local agencies and was established in 1957. The funds directly benefit people in Woodward County and donations are tax deductible.
“We have plans underway to make this year successful. We’ve set a goal this year of $130,000 to be raised by the United Fund,” said Carlinda Thornton, United Fund drive chair.
Local agencies that the United Fund supports are:
- Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America
- Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma
- Kids Inc.
- Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma
- NW OK Chapter, American Red Cross
- Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council
- Salvation Army
- Woodward Senior Center
- Senior Nutrition Program
- The Hope Center
- Woodward Arts & Theater Council
- High Plains Outreach Center
Currently planned fundraisers for this year are the Kid’s Inc chicken noodle dinner October 25th, the senior center baked potato dinner October 11th, and the annual United Fund Trivia Night October 7th. Tickets will be available at the kickoff or by contacting any agency board member.
“I’m excited for this year’s drive campaign, and I believe the United Fund of Woodward is such an incredible community organization - one community project to raise money for 12 agencies that are helping local kids, adults and families,” Thornton said.
One monetary gift can help support these agencies. A live auction and Pass The Bucket will be held during the luncheon. All proceeds will benefit the United Fund of Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.