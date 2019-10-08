A cold front is predicted to come in on Thursday making it the perfect time to enjoy some chicken and noodles or chili. Kid’s Inc. has got you covered.
Kid’s Inc. is sponsoring and hosting a Chicken Noodle & Chili Dinner Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to dinner, there will be desserts and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Woodward United Fund, which helps support local organizations. Founded in 1957, the non-profit has continued to help organizations in Northwest Oklahoma, sticking to the mission statement, “Uniting People & Resources for a Better Northwest Oklahoma.”
The United Fund offers financial support to agencies that provide health and safety education, senior assistance, youth development, legal aid, food, shelter, clothing, and other charitable services to Woodward and the surrounding area.
United Fund benefits the following agencies:
Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America
Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma
Kid’s Inc.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma
Northwest Oklahoma Chapter, American Red Cross
Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council
Salvation Army
Woodward Senior Citizen Center
High Plains Outreach Center
Pregnancy Center
Woodward Arts & Theatre Council
Senior Nutrition Program
Dinner is $6. For tickets call 580-216-7708.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.