A cold front is predicted to come in on Thursday making it the perfect time to enjoy some chicken and noodles or chili. Kid’s Inc. has got you covered.

Kid’s Inc. is sponsoring and hosting a Chicken Noodle & Chili Dinner Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to dinner, there will be desserts and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Woodward United Fund, which helps support local organizations. Founded in 1957, the non-profit has continued to help organizations in Northwest Oklahoma, sticking to the mission statement, “Uniting People & Resources for a Better Northwest Oklahoma.”

The United Fund offers financial support to agencies that provide health and safety education, senior assistance, youth development, legal aid, food, shelter, clothing, and other charitable services to Woodward and the surrounding area.

United Fund benefits the following agencies:

Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America

Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma

Kid’s Inc.

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma

Northwest Oklahoma Chapter, American Red Cross

Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council

Salvation Army

Woodward Senior Citizen Center

High Plains Outreach Center

Pregnancy Center

Woodward Arts & Theatre Council

Senior Nutrition Program

Dinner is $6. For tickets call 580-216-7708.

