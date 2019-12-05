On Monday, at 9:45 a.m. before the regularly scheduled meeting of the Woodward County Commissioners, there will be a special meeting for a public review and public hearing of the Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization for Northern Oklahoma Development Authority & Oklahoma Economic Development Authority, which is seeking public comment on the Woodward County 2039 Long Range Transportation Plan.
At 10 a.m. in addition to regular business, commissioners will consider the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for November.
The board will also consider a resolution for determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for November.
An acknowledgement of yield sign crossing project crossing number for Woodward Airport Parkway County Road E-0400 is on the agenda.
A road maintenance and repair agreement with Boiling Springs Wind Farm, LLC will be considered.
Commissioners will consider an appointment of Shawn Barnett to the Woodward County E-911 board.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Greenleaf Products, LLC in District 1 Section 24 T23NR19W.
Sealed bids will be opened for six month bids for County wide emulsion, limestone chips and contract hauling.
