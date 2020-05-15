The Woodward City Commission will meet Monday evening via videoconference for a regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda is routine and contains a few annual contracts.
The Board of City Commissioners will take action on the appointment of a new municipal judge.
Commissioners will take action on three interlocal agreements with the Board of Woodward County Commissioners:
Community Service Sentencing Program (CSSP); Street improvement and maintenance program; Inmate crew transportation
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet for a brief agenda immediately following.
The Authority will take action on a change order from Meshek & Associates, PLC, relative to the Cedar Avenue Stormwater Detention Pond, Project No. 170.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be the first of two for the commissioners during the week. On Thursday, the commissioners will meet again via videoconference for a special budget workshop session for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. That meeting also starts at 7 p.m.
The watch the videoconference of each meeting visit www.cityofwoodward-ok.gov/YouTube.
