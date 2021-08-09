Two area men were hospitalized after a one-vehicle wreck in Harper County on Sunday night.
Luis Hernandez, 22, and Luis Martinez, 26, both of Buffalo, were taken by Air Evac to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and iisted in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the patrol report, Hernandez was driving his pickup north on US 183 when the vehicle went off the road, struck a fence and rolled two and a half times. Martinez was a passenger in the vehicle.
The OHP said the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. six miles south of Buffalo.
In addition to the patrol, Woodward County EMS, Buffalo EMS, Harper County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Fire Department and Air Evac all responded to the scene.
